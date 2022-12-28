Dead people behaving strangely: top Addy history stories 2022

Sooner or later everyone dies but before that happens they will get plenty of opportunities to do bizarre things.
And who knows, this publication might dredge their deeds up hundreds of years later.
That's what we've been doing whenever we have time (subject to, you know, writing fresh news) in a not-at all-regular history series called "WHAT HAPPENED?"
We trawl through the Addy's back issues (and whatever other sources we can find) to uncover the shocking, strange and illustrative stories you've never heard of.
So without any further ado, here's a few history stories created this year.
"Every particle of flesh had disappeared, but the skeleton and the clothes were quite perfect," a Bendigo Advertiser journalist wrote 155 years ago as he watched a body rise from the grave.
Why would anyone dig these remains up?
That is one question colleague Petula Bowa and I explored in this episode of ACM podcast Voice of Real Australia (ACM is the Addy's parent company).
The episode charts the story of Chinese miners on the goldfields as well as the descendants who still call Bendigo home. We follow stories of the people who built their lives in Bendigo, and those who lost them.
Give the episode a listen here or read this article.
Bendigo's council once awarded a bonus to a man who massacred 70 people on the high seas.
And it gave him a hearty job reference.
Councillors could not thank him enough for stopping a major outbreak of smallpox in Bendigo.
Then they watched in horror as a Sydney court teased out a sordid tale of blood and cruelty involving the very man who they had praised so highly.
This is the story of how slave trader James Patrick Murray went to ground in the streets you walk every day.
The Bendigo Advertiser has been serving this city for 170 years and every so often we mess up, big time.
We have always tried to rectify our mistakes as fast as possible but in one particular case it took us 143 years to make things right.
Still, Edward de Lacy Evans deserved an apology.
We might not have outed this man but we piled on in a media feeding frenzy that destroyed his life.
Our apology last June does not make up for that. It can at least help raise awareness about why de Lacy Evans should be added to Bendigo's pantheon of heroes.
Mary Scott "suddenly stooped" over in 1882 and instantly wished she had not.
Part of her corset stabbed into her guts. It killed her.
This story is as much about the trailblazing women who challenged stifling and deadly fashion expectations as it is about those who suffered.
Ms Scott's story is also, in some ways, sadly prescient.
The strange societal expectations that killed her have not really gone away, they've just morphed to keep up with the latest trends.
This story was not strictly part of the WHAT HAPPENED? history series but rather a new book about a period of history we often delve into.
That book is very good. You should buy it, read it and then tell your friends about it.
Historian Geoff Hocking published Sandhurst: Genesis to Federation a few months ago.
It is full of scoundrels and heroes who built Bendigo in the 19th century.
And if you need any other books to occupy your summer holidays, you might like to learn more about:
Finally, if you are wondering, yes, there probably will be a WHAT HAPPENED? story this weekend.
It will be about a murder. It will be real messed up. You'll probably love it.
