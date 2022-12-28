Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Dead people behaving strangely: top Addy history stories 2022

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
December 29 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This historic image is one of more than 300 that feature in a new book about Bendigo's history, called Sandhurst: Genesis to Federation by Geoff Hocking.

Sooner or later everyone dies but before that happens they will get plenty of opportunities to do bizarre things.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.