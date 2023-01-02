Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Buloke Shire supports mental health of communities through Paddock Run initiative

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local farmer Brett Barber was met by UCM testing site staff staff Ebony Frank and Tayla Wyllie, who gave him Kooka's Country Cookies when delivering grain last year. Picture supplied

Ensuring residents across the state's north-west had the information and support they needed throughout harvest was most important to one council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.