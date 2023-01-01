'This is history making': Maryborough abuzz for highland gathering

LIKE the Flower of Scotland itself, adversity cannot stop the Maryborough Highland Gathering rising again.
Sunday's celebration of sport and culture returned like the hope referenced in the hymn about Scottish identity.
Maryborough thumbed its nose at two years of pandemic cancellations to bring back the gathering for its 160th occasion.
The town had been abuzz for weeks, Maryborough Highlands Society sports secretary Nick Weaver said.
"This is history making, again, each year we do it," he said.
"It's something that will continue forever, we hope. And I'm sure people back in the day were saying the same thing."
This year's gathering was packed with events drawing in the crowds including a parade through Maryborough, a carnival, a concert and fireworks.
The centrepiece was the sporting showdowns taking place at Princes Park, which culminated in the men's and women's Maryborough Gift races won by Chris Vi and Danielle Shaw respectively.
Both are important stepping stones on the road to the prestigious Stawell Gift competition.
Mr Weaver is particularly proud of the work put into making the women's gift such an important part of the racing calendar.
"I've just seen the heats for the women's final and that was fantastic. They were pretty quick," he said.
Organisers have spent years building up prize money to bring the women's gift towards par with the men's race and it is paying off, even if it will be another year before the races are on an equal cash footing, Mr Weaver said.
Thirty-five women entered this year's gift for $10,000 in prize money.
As runners vied to be crowned the fastest, eight women and 12 men battled for honours in the crowd-favourite strength events.
"Oh, they love the strong men and women," this year's chieftain Glenn Hooper said.
"It's good entertainment all along."
Mr Hooper first got involved in the gathering two decades ago through the Maryborough Highland Society, which has been instrumental to the event's success since the 1950s.
"If it was a business, it would have fallen over years ago, so without the society and our sponsors it wouldn't exist, or be known nationally as a great day," he said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.