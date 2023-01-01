Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

'This is history making': Maryborough abuzz for highland gathering

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 1 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LIKE the Flower of Scotland itself, adversity cannot stop the Maryborough Highland Gathering rising again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.