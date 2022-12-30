BENDIGO'S New Year's Eve fireworks display appears likely to go ahead as police promise a strong presence across the city.
"People intent on causing trouble will be held accountable," senior sergeant Brian Hansen said.
That includes those letting off fireworks without a licence.
Police want people with illegal fireworks to reflect on whether they really want to cause a death, serious injury or major fire.
Seventeen people arrived at hospital emergency departments with fireworks related injuries in the 2021-22, according to Monash University's Victorian Injury Surveillance Unit.
A wet spring had fuelled "significant" grass growth across much of Victoria, CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said.
"These fuels are drying out quickly, so there is potential for vegetation fires," he said.
Anyone caught using fireworks without a licence can face criminal charges including up to 15 years' jail and thousands of dollars in fines.
Police planning patrols of multiple spots including campgrounds and the city centre, where pyrotechnicians plan to fire off legal fireworks near the Queen Elizabeth Oval at 9.15pm, and then again at midnight.
The fireworks are subject to weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a humid, partly cloudy New Years Eve topping out at 33 degrees. Light winds could bring a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.
The barometer is more likely to climb into the high 30s in the days that follow, the bureau says.
Police will be cracking down on a host of other ways people often endanger others on New Year's Eve.
That includes enforcing laws around consumption and possession of alcohol at events and in public places.
"Highway Patrol officers will be conducting random drug and alcohol testing of motorists and we will be on high alert for any activity that threatens the safety of innocent road users from reckless driving," Senior Sergeant Hansen said.
He urged people to look after their mates and make responsible choices.
"Our number one priority is the safety of the community during this year's New Year's Eve celebrations," Senior Sergeant Hansen said.
"We want everyone to start the new year off the right way, so we ask that you respect the safety of those around you when celebrating."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
