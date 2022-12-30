Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo fireworks display likely, police promise New Year's Eve crackdown

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 30 2022 - 5:55pm, first published 1:30pm
BENDIGO'S New Year's Eve fireworks display appears likely to go ahead as police promise a strong presence across the city.

