POLICE will double down on road safety efforts after presiding over one of the lowest lives lost figures in Victoria's history.
They want to build on what looks to be the fourth lowest road toll of 240 lives lost in 2022.
Four people died on Greater Bendigo's roads last year, down from five in 2021 and six in 2020.
Last year's Greater Bendigo deaths included a pushbike cyclist and a driver.
Two motorcyclists also died in a broader Victorian trend that continues to worry police officers, especially in country areas.
"The rise in motorcyclist and pedestrian fatalities over the last 12 months is especially concerning," Victoria Police's acting assistant commissioner of road policing, Justin Goldsmith.
Motorcycle deaths climbed by a third in 2022 while pedestrian fatalities jumped by more than 50 per cent.
Greater Bendigo had the second highest number of deaths among central Victorian council areas behind the Campaspe Shire, which encompasses Echuca as well as Rochester and Lockington.
That municipality recorded eight deaths including five drivers and three passengers.
Three people died in the Macedon Ranges Shire, two in Gannawarra, two in Loddon, one in Mount Alexander, one in the Central Goldfields and zero in Buloke.
Statewide, police are breathing a bit easier after December bucked a previous title of Victoria's deadliest month.
Ten less people died in December 2022, compared to the same period 12 months earlier.
Only May had fewer fatalities in 2022.
Police say December coincided with a 12 day law enforcement operation in which 13,500 traffic offences were detected.
September had the highest number of deaths with 28.
