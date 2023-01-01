Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Dual features highlight Boort meeting

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 1 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Following a big 2022 for his stable, Alex Ashwood will look to kick-start the new year at Boort on Monday. File picture by Charli Masotti Photography

ALWAYS keenly contested, the Northern Oasis Pace and Northern Oasis Trotters Handicap (both 2250m) will be the highlights of the Boort Harness Racing Club's seven-race program on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.