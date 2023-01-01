Dual features highlight Boort meeting

ALWAYS keenly contested, the Northern Oasis Pace and Northern Oasis Trotters Handicap (both 2250m) will be the highlights of the Boort Harness Racing Club's seven-race program on Monday.
The meeting will be the first of two big events for the club over the next few months, with the Boort Pacing Cup to follow on Sunday, March 5.
Boort Harness Racing Club president John Campbell said the club has chipped in $6000 of its own money to ensure both feature races on Monday were worth $10,000.
They have been well supported by Bendigo region trainers.
Among the hopefuls, Bendigo trainer Alex Ashwood will target the Northern Oasis Trotting Handicap with Count Eyre.
The former Kiwi trotter and winner of seven of 79 career starts has shown steady improvement since arriving in Victoria via South Australia.
One of two starters for the stable on the program alongside Just Burnforu in the Ed Carmody Tribute Pace, Ashwood was encouraged by Count Eyre's last-start second at Echuca behind Reigning Lillies on December 21.
"He finds the right race and he's got good standing start form, so if he can lob on top, he's going to be very hard to beat," he said.
"And Just Burnforu, he's having his second start for our stable and he was pretty impressive first-up.
"He finds another winnable race, so hopefully there is a bit of speed early and he should be hitting the line pretty hard."
The Janet Exell-trained Show Me The Moolah and Champagnes for Wedderburn trainer Nick Youngson shape as the main dangers to Count Eyre.
Ashwood, fresh from a third placing with Stevie Gee in Saturday night's Group 1 Vicbred Super Series Final for two-year-old trotting colts and geldings at Tabcorp Park Melton, will also have a drive in the Northern Oasis Pace.
The 28-year-old will drive Interpretation for Heathcote trainer Terry French, with the four-year-old mare rated an early $11 chance.
"He won't be too far away. It's the right race for him, but there's probably three or four horses in the race with the same level of ability, Ashwood said.
Interpretation will be aiming for his second career win at start number 27.
An open field is headed by last-start Shepparton winner Live For Peace for the trainer-driver combination of Ben Yole and Jack Laugher, with Its A Good Feeling and Riverina Flash for Charlton trainer Ashleigh Markham also among the main contenders.
Marong trainer Wally Newton will also have runners in both features, with Dynamic Diesel, who has drawn barrier one in the trotters handicap, making his debut for the stable.
Newton is hoping for a competitive performance from the former Shane Hall-trained trotter, who is returning to action for the first time since March last year.
"He has been going alright at the trials out here at Marong, but that's a bit different to a race meeting," he said.
"But we thought we'd throw him in at Boort and see how he goes. I like to support the small clubs like Boort.
"There's a few handy ones behind him, so hopefully he can get away and do everything right. He has been working well."
Dynamic Diesel will be driven by Michael Bellman.
The first of seven races is timed to start at 11.03am.
