North central Victorian students have not only demonstrated their academic prowess this year, but their resilience and generosity.
While many local students have been affected by floods themselves, some schools have also welcomed and reached out to those in need.
Catherine McAuley College has recently welcomed students from St Joseph's Echuca and St Mary MacKillop Swan Hill who sat their VCE exams in Bendigo due to flooding in their home communities.
CMC principal Brian Turner commended his students for welcoming those from elsewhere.
READ MORE:
Marist College principal Giselle Talbot said the efforts of all students had been particularly impressive.
"We thought we'd done the hard work in the last two years and then we were prepared to have a wonderful year returning to some normal ways of learning and, and then from the start, we've had to be a little bit nervous around the year ahead," she said.
"What's been wonderful is we've still been able to get in all of these rites of passage for our young people.
"For these students who obviously did years 10 and 11 you know in difficult circumstances to get these results at this time, it's absolute kudos to them and the educators that have supported them."
READ MORE:
Victory College Bendigo echoed these sentiments and said that overall results "represent so many individual stories of hard work, commitment, and perseverance".
A school spokesperson said "we could not be more proud of our students for what they have achieved, we are so pleased for them, and for their families".
Girton Grammar's principal Dr Emma O'Rielly said beyond the exams and academic studies, year 12 students have been leaders in their communities.
"We absolutely celebrate the academic results that we see on show and so many did really well, but it's the calibre of the people and the individuals they become and their character that we really celebrate," she said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.