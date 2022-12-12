Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo schools pursue health careers post-ATAR release

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 12 2022 - 6:31pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine McAuley College students Lochlan Tresize, Tahlia Isaac and Lily Jones were the school's top ATAR performers. Picture by Darren Howe

When Tahlia Isaac saw her results on Monday morning, she was in a state of shock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.