When Tahlia Isaac saw her results on Monday morning, she was in a state of shock.
The Catherine McAuley College (CMC) student said she wasn't expecting anything over 95 but was particularly chuffed with her ATAR of 98.05.
Just like many other students who have lived and studied through the pandemic, Tahlia is planning on pursuing a career in health.
Having obtained near perfect scores of 49 two years in a row for health and human development and allied health subjects, she is more than well placed to pursue her dream course of nursing and midwifery.
CMC director of learning and teaching Matt Angove said most students will feel the effects of the pandemic "for years to come" and it has already influenced the future tertiary choices of many students.
"It's been a significant disruption to their schooling and schooling isn't just about one year it's about all of the years in the lead up to it," he said.
"Particularly our allied health students at the college have done exceptionally well this year.
"We've had, out of the 31 students who studied that subject, we had 10 of them get scores over 40."
"It's great for the direction for really an area that needs a lot of support in the community."
Tahlia was far from alone, with students from all schools pursuing health.
Some of Girton Grammar's top performing students are also already set on their next steps.
Uros Babovic is keen to study medicine and with a 50 score in physics and a 99.35 ATAR he has certainly excelled in his high school learning.
Fellow students Aidan Clemens and Isaac Willits are also keen to pursue the degree after years with plenty of focus on mathematics and science, but they tried to add a bit of variety.
Aidan balanced his STEM subjects with Japanese and said this helped him "switch it up" during his study.
"Japanese was a little bit different and it kept it interesting," he said.
"While it's a challenge it's obviously also enjoyable to speak another language."
Another medicine hopeful, Isaac Willits, balanced his study with his role as vice school captain.
"There was a bit to juggle with academic studies as well but I've been working on my organization over the last couple of years," he said.
"Throughout the year though, I've been able to, you know, seek support and different things like that from teachers so they have been invaluable.
"I feel like I've got a good connection with them outside of the classroom, just as people and that's really helped me."
Girton student Abigail O'Sullivan has her sights set on physiotherapy in either Adelaide, Melbourne or here in Bendigo.
Abigail has already experienced university studies in physiology and anatomy this year through Federation University so she is raring to go further into the field.
Another physio hopeful is Marist College dux Holly McPhee who is aiming to study the course at La Trobe Bundoora while one of her best friends Caitlin Trainor is aiming to study occupational therapy at Monash University.
Caitlin said she was "very surprised" with her results but of course happy.
"I was not thinking I would get anywhere close to that," she said.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
