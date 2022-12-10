Bendigo Senior Secondary College year 12 student Amelia Leach is on a fast-track to a career in politics after her selection for an exciting opportunity.
The Torres Strait Islander woman has been offered a place in 2023 at the National Indigenous Australians Agency of Australia based in Canberra through which she hopes to continue pursuing her passion for politics.
"It's through the Australian Public Service career starter program so that's available for year 12s that graduated this year or last year," Ms Leach said.
"At the completion of it you also then get a Certificate IV in Government as well."
Ms Leach, who will be moving to Canberra in either January or early February, said she was nervous ahead of the ATAR release date on Monday but having this position was dimming some of her nerves.
The politics hopeful developed her passion as a member of the Victorian Youth Congress through which she was one of 22 young Victorians, aged 12 to 21 years, who met monthly to discuss any changes to legislation that impacted young people.
"It has given me an opportunity to continue advocating for both Indigenous youth, alongside some other deadly mob, as well as advocat(ing) for youth in regional Victoria, and youth in general," she said.
Ms Leach previously said that she first became interested in politics when Julia Gillard became Prime Minister when she was just six years old.
From that time, she has developed big dreams of working in politics and inspiring other Indigenous women. While her Canberra-based position is helping her achieve that first goal, she has already been recognised as an inspiration for her community.
Ms Leach received Zonta Bendigo's inaugural Indigenous Women and Girl's Achievement Award during the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Cooperative Awards this year in NAIDOC week.
She was recognised for her community contributions through the Victorian Youth Congress as well as plenty of volunteer work. Ms Leach has also been a member of the BSSC First Nations Leadership Team, has been central in discussions at the school to introduce First Nation's signage.
She has also volunteered with the Chiltern Black Dog soup kitchen and has previously worked with the Indigo Shire Youth Council.
"If I could get to a higher position, I think that would also be able to encourage other Indigenous people and other Indigenous women to feel the confidence to do it as well," Ms Leach said.
"Because it's very scary. I've had people tell me, 'you can't do it because you're a girl'."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
