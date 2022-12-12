Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo schools see rise in median ATAR scores

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:45pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BSSC's Jeremy Krietemeyer, Girton's Aidan Clemens and CMC's Lochlan Tresize were among the region's top performers. Picture by Darren Howe

Multiple Bendigo schools have seen a rise in ATAR scores overall showing the resilience of students in the face of the pandemic and extreme weather events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.