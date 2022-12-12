Multiple Bendigo schools have seen a rise in ATAR scores overall showing the resilience of students in the face of the pandemic and extreme weather events.
Catherine McAuley College principal Brian Turner said the school had the highest number of students receiving ATAR scores over 80 and 70 in the school's history.
"This demonstrates that the ongoing disruptions from the pandemic, flu and floods have not been able to break their spirit," he said.
"They have shown courage and perseverance, supporting one another right through to the end.
"Despite the ongoing challenges of COVID and adverse weather, these are some of our best results in recent years and demonstrate the dedication and commitment of this cohort throughout the year."
Girton Grammar School also recorded a particularly strong year with a median ATAR score of 82.7 and with 30 per cent of students in the top 10 per cent of the state, scoring 90 or above, and 63.7 per cent of students scoring 80 or above.
Girton principal Dr Emma O'Rielly said she was inspired by the resilience of the 2022 cohort.
"This year's full-time return to the classroom after disrupted years of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for some students, compounded by wild weather and flooding events leading up to their final exams," she said.
"They have shown intrinsic motivation, commitment, and community spirit in their approach to their schoolwork this year and we couldn't be prouder."
Bendigo Senior Secondary College was another school whose students performed impressively and not just in Bendigo.
BSSC supported students around the state through the Victorian Virtual Learning Network, with teachers delivering VCE subjects to students in 55 other schools.
The school said this demonstrated BSSC's ability to provide for a wide range of students of all backgrounds.
