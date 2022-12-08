Bendigo Advertiser
Family violence offender denounced and sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates Court

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated December 8 2022 - 6:22pm, first published 4:30pm
Magistrate condemns family violence and victim blaming in court

A family violence offender has pled guilty to breaching a safety order and been sentenced and denounced by a magistrate over his problematic behaviour and victim blaming.

