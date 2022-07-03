The City of Greater Bendigo will celebrate NAIDOC Week 2022 with a flag raising ceremony tomorrow, featuring a Dja Dja Wurrung Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony.
A range of events have been planned for this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations.
The City of Greater Bendigo's Manager Community Partnerships Andie West said NAIDOC Week continues until July 10 and was a celebration of history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"This year there is a great range of local events taking place to mark NAIDOC Week and the Bendigo NAIDOC Week Committee has produced another terrific program, which is available on the City's website and the Bendigo NAIDOC Week Facebook page," Ms West said.
"NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to come together to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and the oldest continuing cultures on the planet.
"The NAIDOC Week theme for 2022 is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! Whether it's seeking proper environmental, cultural and heritage protections, Constitutional change, a comprehensive process of truth-telling, working towards treaties or calling out racism - we must do it together.
"NAIDOC 2022 invites Australia to embrace First Nations' cultural knowledge and understanding of Country as part of our national heritage and equally respect the culture and values of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, as they do the cultures and values of all Australians," Ms West said.
The state government says this year's theme encourages everyone to champion institutional, structural and collaborative change, while celebrating those who have already driven and led change in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities over generations.
Minister for Treaty and First Peoples Gabrielle Williams said NAIDOC events celebrate the rich histories and cultures of First Peoples who have championed change, creating a better and fairer future for all Victorians and the many generations to come.
"NAIDOC Week reinforces the importance of honouring the oldest living culture in history and the historic steps taken on our shared journey towards treaty and truth-telling, after decades of tireless advocacy," she said.
