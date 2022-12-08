Starting dates for this year's fire danger period (FDP) have been announced for three central Victorian council areas.
From December 19, restrictions will be in place for the City of Greater Bendigo and Central Goldfields shires, while Mount Alexander Shire's will begin on December 28.
Rules already apply across parts of Victoria and CFA will be introducing further FDPs for municipalities in the coming weeks based on assessments of the amount of rain, grassland curing rate and local conditions.
CFA District 2 acting assistant chief fire officer Mick Hembrow said widespread rainfall in winter and spring has led to high grass fuel loads and the region could experience significant grassfires during this fire season.
"This year with the unseasonal weather conditions and with the approaching holiday season, we have decided to give the community as much notice as possible of the introduction of the fire danger period," he said.
"While municipalities and government agencies will be working to have fire prevention slashing works completed, we ask the community to also prepare their properties, reduce fuel loads and have their bushfire plan discussed and prepared within their family.
"This year in particular, we ask everyone to be aware of changes to the fire danger rating system, the new signs that are being installed and what action to take for each rating level.
"Above all, understand your individual fire risk, and prepare and plan accordingly."
The Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for summer identified potential for increased grassfire conditions for the 2022/23 fire season, due to significant grass growth and delayed harvest activities.
Based on the latest outlook, the fire season is expected to be normal in Victoria, except for parts of central, north east and eastern Victoria where the potential is below normal.
OTHER STORIES:
While CFA firefighters are preparing for the bushfire season, they are urging the community to use common sense and take responsibility for preventing fires.
Residents in the affected municipalities should take this opportunity ahead of the FDP to conduct safe private burn-offs to reduce fuel loads and clean up their property.
More information and restrictions are published at cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/fire-danger-period-restrictions
Victorians can find out "Can I or Can't I?" information at cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/can or by calling VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.
Fire Danger Period information:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.