Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Fire danger period start date announced for Greater Bendigo, Central Goldfields and Mount Alexander shires

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:04pm, first published December 8 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Darren Howe

Starting dates for this year's fire danger period (FDP) have been announced for three central Victorian council areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.