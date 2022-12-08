Cover up - wear long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing.

Use mosquito repellents containing picaridin or DEET on all exposed skin.

Limit outdoor activity if lots of mosquitoes are about.

Remove stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed around your home or campsite.

On holidays make sure your accommodation is fitted with mosquito netting or screens.

Don't forget the kids - always check the insect repellent label. On babies, you might need to spray or rub repellent on their clothes instead of their skin. Avoid applying repellent to the hands of babies or young children.

Use 'knockdown' fly sprays and plug-in repellent devices indoors.

Sleep under mosquito nets treated with insecticides if you don't have insect screens on windows on your home or are sleeping in an untreated tent or out in the open.