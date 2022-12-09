An historic north-west Victorian theatre has pushed past its challenges and reopened with more to offer than ever before.
Charlton's beloved Rex Theatre, built in the 1930s, has seen it all.
From floods - both in 2011 and earlier this year - drought, a decline in movie fanatics over time and even the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its saviour these past 15 years was the community, who rallied together in the early 2000s to purchase the theatre and kept it going with countless volunteer hours.
"I don't know why I'd count [the unpaid hours]; that'd scare me," volunteer David Pollard said, the projectionist at the 400-seat theatre who has worked in the role for more than 40 years.
In 2022, Mr Pollard is a member of the committee responsible for operations and maintenance, as well as the Rex's treasurer.
"The theatre needs to sell 100 tickets a week," he says. "We screen mainstream movies three times a week, and will look into scheduling arthouse once a month, too."
While the Rex's main income has traditionally come from movie screenings, some say its contribution to Charlton as a community venue is priceless.
It hosts local debutante balls, school speech nights, informal community group meetings and varied performances, from drag queens to concert pianists, including David Helfgott.
Most recently, stay-at-home orders during the pandemic allowed the theatre work on some renovations the building was in need of.
Over the past year, behind the art deco faade, a new structure has been added to the back of the Rex. The modern extension houses new dressing rooms, toilets and backstage areas, including storage for sets and road cases.
"The extension means the Rex can switch from a cinema to a live theatre venue in 15 minutes," Mr Pollard said.
The increased capacity would open the Rex up to performers on the touring circuit and means the theatre can host more art forms and more live performances for the community.
"We might see a local theatre group form, now that there's a home for one," Mr Pollard said.
OTHER STORIES:
A new training and meeting space has multiple uses for artists, for the local Neighbourhood House and other community groups and organisations.
Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos said the state government's support of more than $800,000 for the works would hopefully help bring more tourists to town.
"We are delighted to support the Rex Theatre's renovation, providing another 80 great years with even more performances, movie magic and memorable celebrations," he said.
"This project gives the arts a bigger stage in regional Victoria and is part of the state government's record investment of more than $36 billion in rural and regional Victoria since 2015."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.