The community of Rochester has struck gold with a significant donation from Agnico Eagle's Fosterville Gold Mine for the town's ongoing recovery from devastating floods.
Fosterville employees visited the Rochester Recreation Reserve to donate $750,000 which will go towards repairs and upgrades to the reserve and to assist the Rochester Community House to create a new home and fully resource their team.
The funding comes from Agnico Eagle Community Partnership Program.
The Rochester Recreation Reserve features football, netball and cricket facilities as well as the fishing club, pony club, little athletics, a caravan park and the Rochester Show Society.
Chair of the Rochester Recreation Reserve committee of management Brendan Martin said he's grateful for Agnico Eagle's support.
"The reserve's facilities sustained substantial damage from the recent floods, but were also due for some upgrades, so Agnico Eagle's support has come at a perfect time," he said.
The Rochester Community House has been a focal point of the town's recovery, providing food, financial support and crucial communication to residents affected by the floods.
"We have a very dedicated team of staff and volunteers at the Rochester Community House who have been stretched to the limits due to COVID and now the floods," manager of the community house Amanda Logie said.
"This support from Agnico Eagle will make a world of difference to our team, making it possible for us to get more staff, which will give us a real boost as we head into 2023."
MORE NEWS:
Vice president for Agnico Eagle's Australian operations Ion Hann said many Fosterville employees have provided assistance before, during and after the Rochester floods and some have been directly affected by the event.
"As a business operating near Rochester, we have many friends and family who live in the area and have witnessed firsthand the devastation that has been caused by the floods, which is why we felt it important to find a way to support the community's recovery efforts," he said.
"As an active member of the Central Victorian community, we look forward to seeing Rochester come back from this stronger and better than it was before and we, at Agnico Eagle, plan to be there supporting you, every step of the way."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.