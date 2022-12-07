Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Cancer Centre Clinical Trials Unit wins award for work in gastro-intestinal cancer field

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated December 7 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
Narelle McPhee and Chloe Georgiou with their team's Australasian Gastro-Intestinal Cancer Trials Group (AGITG) award. Picture by Noni Hyett

A regional team's passion for better care for its patients has not gone unnoticed with a recent nation-wide accolade.

