Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Council wants to demolish Kel Pell pavilion, old South Bendigo clubrooms

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 7 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council could take wrecking ball to tennis pavilion, clubrooms

BENDIGO'S council wants to demolish an old tennis pavilion and football clubrooms to make more space for people using Rosalind Park and the Queen Elizabeth Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.