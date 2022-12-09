Defenseless rabbits are the third most abandoned animals after cats and dogs, and one Bendigo woman is working to protect the fluffy creatures and find dedicated new families.
Kelly Purtill said rabbits were dumped outside far too often to fend for themselves while their owners move on without them.
"I personally was unaware of this situation more than 12 months ago, but since then I've done something about it by creating Bendigo's first rabbit rescue using a foster care network which I've put in place," she said.
"So many rabbits lose their lives in pounds while pet stores are allowed to sell rabbits and the public aren't given the knowledge to help them make a positive choice in saving a life that needs saving."
Alongside foster carers, Ms Purtill is caring for a range of rabbits including some rescued only hours before they were set to be euthanised by pounds.
Four are up for adoption and she is working to raise money to get the appropriate vet work organised before they go to their new homes, alongside as much accurate information as possible for those adoptive families.
The first rabbit Ms Purtill rescued was a surrender bought originally for children who then lost interest, something which happens a lot to not only rabbits but other animals too.
"I've had four rabbits wanting to be surrendered to us just this week, which we can't take at the moment because we don't have enough foster carers," Ms Purtill said.
"The idea is that we want them to be in a safe, secure home where they will be properly cared for, have mosquito protection and all the toys and interaction that they can have and the love that they can have the way that they're supposed to, rather than being locked outside in a cage or a hutch."
When locked away, rabbits can't exhibit their natural behaviours like zoomies, which involves running around, or binkies, which is when the animals run and jump, throwing their legs "every which way".
Foster carer and self-described "rabbit person" Taysh Taylor said she found caring for bunny rabbits Ariel and Clover therapeutic.
"They really enrich my life," she said.
"I recently lost another bunny who had a tumour on its face, and these little ones have been great, helping me through the grief."
Ms Purtill said rabbits were very similar to a cat or a dog as far as behaviour goes - if they are interacted with in the home - and could be litter trained too.
As cute as they are, she is keen to discourage buying the animals on a whim.
"This is the thing about walking into a pet store just to have a look around and then suddenly you're walking out with a rabbit on a whim because they're adorable, they're cute - it's a natural instinct," Ms Purtill said.
"People have a misconception about them being good pets for children whereas they're more of an adult pet and the vet bills are actually quite high and they're quite expensive to care for them properly."
With Christmas just around the corner, Ms Purtill is particularly pushing for families to put in at least eight months of research and consideration before adding a fluffy family member, and adopting from a rescue centre when and if they do go ahead.
"Generally, a child that has a Christmas present 12 months ago would not be playing with that Christmas present anymore and that often happens with rabbits as well, Ms Purtill said.
"Unfortunately we're inundated.
"For example, they've bought them as pairs from the pet store, as a boy and a girl, they've had a litter of 10 rabbits and suddenly they've got 12 and it's quite overwhelming.
"And then it's not only overwhelming for them, but then it's overwhelming for the rescues that have to take those babies into care so they don't get euthanised."
Those interested in helping Kelly and the region's rabbits can find more information on the Kelly's Rabbit Warren Rescue Inc. Facebook page.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
