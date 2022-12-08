English teachers, writers and book lovers were delighted by the display of literary talent at a recent Australian Literacy Educators' Association (ALEA) gathering.
A range of local authors shared both their experiences in the industry and their wisdom to guests, with organiser and ALEA central Victoria secretary Robyn English saying the region "was rich in terms of literary talent".
Lorraine Marwood, Amy Doak, Chris Kennett and Lorena Carrington spoke to attendees about their diverse work for young readers and what they are planning on creating next.
"We're very spoiled to have the opportunity to just come and have a very low-key social conversation with these authors and illustrators, and just to get to know them informally," Ms English said.
"It's also a great opportunity for teachers to recognise that we've got all these great resources, these authors obviously sell books, but they also do a lot of workshops in schools.
"If you want someone who specialises in fantasy we've got one and if you want a cartoonist, well, here's one I prepared earlier.
"I think a lot of people don't realise the quality of children's literature that we have in Australia, for our population, we are really carrying well above our weight."
As a teacher, Ms English said there is a need to reconsider the definition of reading. She said it shouldn't simply be about reading a classic novel, but about audiobooks and graphic novels too.
"There are a lot of texts coming out for older kids that are in graphic novel format, that if you take the time to sit down and read them, it is quite a different kind of literacy and it's actually incredibly sophisticated," she said.
"The definition of reading is not just being able to decode print, it's about being able to access meaning in different ways and through different kinds of texts.
"We've all taught amazingly clever kids who have real reading difficulties but if they are supported, their interpretation is really sophisticated."
The authors each spoke about the work they've produced, offering some sure-to-be popular titles for classrooms as well as for the festive period.
Writer and illustrator Chris Kennett is known for his prolific output and has managed to make a full-time career out of his passion.
He has a busy 2023 ahead, working on stunning illustrations for Noah and Blue's Zooniverse by Nova Weetman, The Nerd Herd 5: Kitty Litter by Nathan Luff, multiple School of Monsters books with author Castlemaine-based Sally Rippin, Cross Bones 2: The Dog with Two Tails by Jack Henseleit and an exciting new series with Nathan Luff.
Lorraine Marwood, whose book Star Jumps won the inaugural Prime Minister's award for children's fiction in 2010, spoke to the guests about the historic research she is putting into some upcoming projects, including into wartime and some of her ancestors.
Passionate about poetry, Ms Marwood's work has included Footprints on the moon, Celebrating Australia - a year of poetry and Guinea Pig Town and other animal poems.
Lorena Carrington shared her experiences with the illustration process, through which she incorporates photography and nature.
She has collaborated with authors such as Kate Forsyth and Sophie Masson with recent works such as Forsyth's The Gardener's Son and the Golden Bird, and other tales of gentle young men, and Masson's French Fairy Tales and Magical Tales from French Camelot.
Finally, Amy Doak spoke through the process of breaking into the world of children's literature, describing her current project as a modern day Nancy Drew meets The Dry, and the "dumb luck" needed to get a foot in the door.
Ms Doak has previously worked in publishing and has published the Of the World series showcasing homes across the globe.
Ms English said, having worked with young people in the classroom, books including the fantastic array of local titles, typically have one of three impacts.
Firstly they can see themselves "mirrored" back, secondly they can learn about how other people exist in the world and thirdly they can learn about all the choices available to them in life.
And anything that gets children involved in the world of reading, is a good thing.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
