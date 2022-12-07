Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Repeat offender fronts Bendigo Magistrates Court for breach and damaging property

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated December 7 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homeless man pleads guilty to wild behaviour, faces possible jail term

A repeat homeless offender, who breached an order and damaged a Bendigo business, has been warned he faces possible jail time after pleading guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates Court today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.