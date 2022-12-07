Homeless man pleads guilty to wild behaviour, faces possible jail term

A repeat homeless offender, who breached an order and damaged a Bendigo business, has been warned he faces possible jail time after pleading guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates Court today.
The court heard the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had previously faced court for threatening to kill a Centrelink worker and setting a fire outside a hotel.
His lawyer said his client was homeless at the time he committed those prior offences.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said he warned the man at his last court hearing that if he re-offended, he'd be jailed.
"What he's doing warrants jail," the magistrate said.
He said the man's behaviour was repeated and serious.
The court heard a final safety intervention order was issued against the man this year which directed he could not go within 200 metres of where the protected person lived.
Following this, police were called to an address in Bendigo because the offender was there - within 200 metres of the protected person - and refused to leave. Police confirmed the offender's identity and the fact he had an order against him.
The offender was found asleep on the couch. He was arrested and taken to the police station where he made full admissions.
He said he didn't want anything to do with the protected person and just wanted to see his friend whose house was within 200 metres of the protected person's address.
The court heard in another instance in September of this year, the offender was found sleeping on lawn of a Bendigo business.
The owner of the business asked the offender to leave and the man proceeded to call the manager obscene names and threatened her, causing her to fear for her safety and the safety of other people inside the building.
The court heard the offender threw a plant and broke the business' window, causing about $300 worth of damage.
Magistrate Kelly said the poor manager of the business was stuck inside due to fear.
"It's not just anti-social, it's nasty," the magistrate said.
Police attended and found the man. He was interviewed and made full admissions to using obscene language and destruction of property.
The man told police "I was angry and shouldn't have done it."
The man's lawyer said he didn't interact with the protected person when he was near her address, but did breach the order by being there.
"We do concede the offending has been quite serious," she said.
The lawyer said her client was homeless, unemployed and had mental health issues.
She said he was pleading guilty to all charges and made some positive arrangements for when he's released from prison.
"You keep behaving like this, and the community's sick of it, and I'll just lock you up," Magistrate Kelly said.
The man, who has already served 77 days of pre-sentence detention, will have his suitability for a Community Corrections Order (CCO) assessed.
Magistrate Kelly told the man the idea was for him to have support from corrections and also housing that when he is released from custody.
He returns to court later this month to be sentenced.
