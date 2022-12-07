Apollo Productions will return to the stage for just the second time in three years - just in time for Christmas.
The Bendigo performance group will present its annual Christmas Recital at St Paul's Cathedral next week.
President Fiona Beckwith-Elmi said the Apollo repertoire included music from across five different centuries.
Among the song being performed are Ding Dong Merrily on High (1559), Ave Maria (1601), O Come All Ye Faithful (1744), The First Noel (1823) and Carol of the Bells (1914).
"The repertoire is some traditional Christmas music and some pop culture songs," Ms Beckwith-Elmi said.
"It's just beautiful to do that old traditional stuff and some more contemporary carols.
"We have 24 singers performers with Terry Carroll conducting and doing accompaniment and then behind the scene we have people helping light hundreds candles to light up St Paul's."
The return to St Paul's is exciting for the Apollo performers with COVID-19 forcing the company to abandon a show earlier in the year after.
"It was such a lot of work to rehearse and then not perform," Ms Beckwith-Elmi said.
"It's pretty unbelievable that this is our second performance in three years. We have been rehearsing since September.
"People are really pleased to be back singing. A lot of people do other performances but I feel this is one that is the highlight of our year. It's out signature event."
Apollo Chorus will present its Christmas Recital at St Paul's Cathedral in Myers Street, Bendigo, on December 14, 15 and 16 from 8.30pm. Visit www.gotix.com.au for tickets.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
