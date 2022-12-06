Bendigo Advertiser
Dolphins commence world championship training in Bendigo

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Olympian Jenna Strauch checked into her old home at Bendigo East on Monday before she gets down to business this week with the Dolphins. Picture supplied

The Australian Dolphins are in town and will be calling Bendigo home for the next few days as part of one of the city's biggest ever swimming events.

