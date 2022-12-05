Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Deal between City of Greater Bendigo and Dja Dja Wurrung aims to improve efficiency

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 5 2022 - 6:01pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Greater Bendigo chief executive officer Craig Niemann, mayor Andrea Metcalf, Djaara board chair Trent Nelson and Dja Dja Wurrung Group chief executive officer Rodney Carter at the signing of the historic partnership agreement. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

One of the most significant agreements between the City of Greater Bendigo and the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, known as Djaara, has been signed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.