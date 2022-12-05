Organisers are hailing Friday's Bendigo Toyota's Golf Day for Foodshare a big success.
Held at Belvoir Golf Club, the charity golf day aimed to raise $40,000 for Bendigo Foodshare to help the organisation with food security for those who need it most in the region.
While organisers are still tallying up the final figures, Bendigo Toyota marketing manager Gabrielle Richards is "pretty confident" they will reach their $40,000 target.
"It was a ripper day, the sun was out and it was a fantastic turnout," she said.
A full roster of 36 teams of four members each took to the golf course in the ambrose event.
MORE NEWS:
Millennial Finance won the teams event, earning a weekend golfing trip to the Mornington Peninsula which includes accommodation and two rounds of golf.
Runner-up was Bendigo Bank with each team member collecting a $250 Total Tools voucher.
Various competitions were held during the course of the day, including longest drive and nearest the pin, and there was also a silent auction and tickets for Bendigo Toyota's raffle.
"People were very generous and got in the spirit of the day which was to raise funds for Foodshare," Ms Richards said.
"A big thank you to the Bendigo Sandhurst Rotary Club whose members were here doing the cooking all day and to the helpers and volunteers of the Belvoir Golf Club.
"And to the local businesses who donated goods and items, we're very thankful for."
Tickers for the raffle, which has $3000 worth of vouchers to be sent at Bendigo businesses as the prize, are still being sold before the winner is drawn on Tuesday, December 20.
"I'll be out at Lansell Square on Monday and Tuesday selling tickets and then at the Bendigo Spirit game on Wednesday so next week is the big raffle ticket selling week," Ms Richards said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.