Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Volunteer Resource Centre celebrates International Volunteer Day

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:18pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-time Bendigo volunteers David Wright and Paul Kirkpatrick cut the cake to celebrate International Volunteer Day. Picture by Lucy Williams

For retired council executive David Wright, the Bendigo celebration of International Volunteer Day was a moving moment to honour those who give so much.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.