Northern Victorian communities are welcoming the long-awaited re-opening of the Murray River after recent floods closed the waterway off to both sides.
The river is now open from the Hume Weir downstream to Echuca following the removal of the emergency declaration by NSW SES from 4pm on Friday afternoon.
NSW SES has said it has been working with a variety of agencies to ensure the declaration could be removed as soon as it was safe to do so.
"The Murray River from the Hume Dam to Perricoota Station is no longer subject to an emergency area declaration," NSW SES southern zone incident controller Superintendent Barry Griffiths said.
"This has been a difficult period for some residents and businesses along the river and we appreciate their understanding and tolerance as the flood waters have moved through.
"The declaration was put in place to ensure the safety of people and infrastructure along the river system."
The Murray River emergency area declaration remains in place from Perricoota Station to Nurtram Billabong as a result of the hazardous river conditions and the potential damage to levees and riverbanks.
"As part of the declaration no boats can enter the emergency area and people cannot enter the area for any recreational purpose such as fishing or swimming," Mr Griffiths said.
"The declaration of the emergency area applies to all residents on both sides of the border. Neither NSW nor Victorian users are permitted on the river in this area."
Organisations such as the Murray River Paddlesteamers are keen to get tourists back on the water, bringing much-needed funds into the twin towns.
"We are delighted with the outcome today which was the result of a collaborative effort between Commercial Operators, Resilience NSW, NSW SES, Maritime NSW and the cross-border councils," director Craig Burgess said.
"We have been closed since October 18, so this news is very welcome for our staff, our guests and the entire local community which so heavily relies upon tourism."
The river having peaked at Echuca Wharf at 94.94m has now receded to 93.8m and is expected to fall further to below minor flood levels next week with no rain forecast for some time in the upper catchment areas.
A moderate flood warning is still in place for Echuca and Echuca Village, with residents urged to avoid the flooded areas.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
