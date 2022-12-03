Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Floods

Echuca-Moama rejoices as emergency declaration is removed to re-open Murray River

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated December 4 2022 - 5:12pm, first published December 3 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port of Echuca. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Northern Victorian communities are welcoming the long-awaited re-opening of the Murray River after recent floods closed the waterway off to both sides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.