Jordan Pope's bail denied, following drugs trafficking charges for Melbourne and Bendigo

Updated December 2 2022 - 4:00pm, first published 7:00am
Criminal syndicate allegedly sold and distributed drugs across Melbourne and Bendigo

An alleged drug trafficker, accused of operating in a syndicate across metropolitan Melbourne and the Greater Bendigo region, will remain in custody until his trial following an unsuccessful bail application in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

