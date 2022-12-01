Criminal syndicate allegedly sold and distributed drugs across Melbourne and Bendigo

An alleged drug trafficker, accused of operating in a syndicate across metropolitan Melbourne and the Greater Bendigo region, will remain in custody until his trial following an unsuccessful bail application in the Supreme Court of Victoria.
Jordan Pope, 41, is accused of trafficking a large commercial quantity of a drug of dependence, dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime, being a prohibited person in possession of an imitation firearm, committing an indictable offence whilst on bail, and possessing pseudoephedrine.
Police allegedly seized an imitation firearm, scales, multiple mobile phones, a notebook recording drug transactions, $411,790 in cash, 83.4 grams of cocaine, 23.4 kilograms of pseudoephedrine (12 kilograms pure), and 1.58 kilograms of an unknown substance at Pope's home.
Judge Priest said "the alleged offending is very serious."
The alleged offenders first came to the attention of investigators on June 2, 2021, after police observed one of the co-accused speeding, picking up another co-accused from her address, driving to different co-accused's address, and receiving a plastic bag of unknown contents from her.
Police intercepted the vehicle and conducted a search, finding $15,000 between the driver's seat and the centre console. The co-offenders stated the cash was a payment from a sponsor and that she was on her way to deposit it. Police did not seize the money since there were insufficient grounds to do so.
Police installed listening devices inside one of the co-offender's home address and a different co-offender's vehicle (a taxi), under a surveillance devices warrant issued by the Supreme Court on January 31, 2022.
Based on the conversations recorded, the prosecution alleges they know which of the group managed the syndicate, who packaged and transported the drugs and money, who received the drugs and distributed them to the Bendigo area, who managed the finances and stored the drugs and cash, and which vehicle was used in the alleged crimes.
Pope's lawyer, David McKenna, argued his client was 'primarily a delivery driver within the syndicate's operations.'
Counsel for Pope said he had no prior history of drug trafficking and argued that Pope's ongoing detention, while his co-accused with weaker claims have months ago been granted bail, made an exceptional circumstance and the principle of equal justice dictated that the applicant should also be granted bail.
Pope's mother also offered to provide a surety of $150,000, and gave an undertaking to the Court that, should her son be released on bail, she would notify the police if he breached his bail conditions.
The prosecution argued that Pope posed an unacceptable risk of committing an offence while on bail, with their primary concern being Pope would commit offences whilst on bail - particularly drug-related offending.
Judge Priest said 'it appears to me to be somewhat remarkable that various magistrates have seen fit to grant bail to a number of the applicant's co-accused.'
The judge said Pope posed an unacceptable risk, had breached previous bail and court orders. Pope's bail was refused.
