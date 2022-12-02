Back where it began: Strauch savours return to Bendigo

Jenna Strauch has swam in some of the biggest cities in the world, but there's still no place like home.
On Friday, the World Championship and Commonwealth Games silver medalist returned to where it all began - Bendigo East Swimming Club.
Queensland-based Strauch is back in Bendigo for next week's training camp with the Australian swimming squad and she couldn't resist a training swim at her old stomping ground.
"It's very nostalgic for me because it's where I grew up swimming and it's where my swimming journey started,'' she said.
"The pool under the trees, and the strong family vibe that we had, is the pure reason why I fell in love with the sport. It was a fun place to be.
"It's special for me to come back to where it all began. Even though we're not training at Bendigo East, I'm sure I'll bring a few (squad members) here to show them what it was like.
"It's such a nice pool and even just talking about it makes me feel good."
Strauch started swimming as a nine-year-old when she joined her father, Dean, for regular early morning swims at the pool.
While baked goods started as Strauch's inspiration, it didn't take her long to fall in love with the sport.
"Dad would go swimming at Bendigo East in the morning and I was a terrible sleeper, so he'd take me with him to the pool,'' she said.
"I'd do 10 laps of the 50m pool while Dad swam.
"Part of the deal was that if I got through my 10 laps we'd go to Max's Bakery on the way home.
"I wasn't in the junior squads at that stage. I use to watch what the kids were doing in the squads and one day I decided that I'd like to join.
"Naturally I went from step to step and before I knew it I was onto the next stage."
Now at the age of 25, Strauch is one of the premier breaststrokers in the world.
She'll cap a bumper 12 months by representing her country in the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne from December 13-18.
Next week she'll be joined by her Australian team-mates for a four-day training camp at Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre in Kangaroo Flat.
"I'm feeling good to go. It will be nice to soak up the atmosphere and the environment of being back in Bendigo for the camp,'' she said.
"Then we head to Melbourne where we'll get to race in front of a home crowd. We'll need to make sure we use the energy of that home crowd to our advantage."
Strauch will be joined in Bendigo by a Dolphins' squad that includes eight Olympic gold medal winners - Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Mack Horton, Kyle Chalmers, Madi Wilson, Meg Harris, Chelsea Hodges and Mollie O'Callaghan.
It's the first time Bendigo has hosted such an elite group of swimmers and the public is invited to watch the training sessions.
"We're an individual sport, but we're coming together as a team, so we'll be doing plenty of relay practice and relay changeovers,'' Strauch said.
"There'll be a lot of different athletes doing a lot of different things and there'll be a number of different coaches involved.
"There's a lot of moving parts, it's not just a case of us swimming lap after lap. There'll be plenty to watch."
Strauch said training camps with the Australian squad ahead of any major carnival were a special moment for all squad members.
"We come together with one common goal which is to do our best for our country,'' Strauch said.
"We are like-minded in how we think. We're driven and determined and we're very fortunate that we have exceptional athletes that have made their mark on world sport. It's a great place to be and I'm excited to share that with my hometown."
The Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre will be open for the public to watch the Australian training sessions from 7am-9am on December 7, 8, 9 and 10, as well as a 3.30pm-5.30pm session on December 9. At the completion of the camp on Saturday, December 10, a signing session will be held with the Dolphins' squad from 11am until midday.
Strauch urged young swimmers, and sports fans alike, to get out to the pool and watch the Australian squad train.
"It's important to come out and see what it's like,'' she said.
"I didn't get an opportunity like this to see the Australian team until I was a lot older. To see the Australian team up close won't be just motivating; it could help guide junior athletes.
"It opens your eyes to what it's like for these athletes on a day-to-day basis.
"We haven't done an open training session for years, so this really is a wonderful opportunity for everyone here to come along and see some world-class swimmers."
