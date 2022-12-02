A highly anticipated skate and scooter park, located at the Adventure Playground at Princes Park in Maryborough, is now open to the public for use.
Central Goldfields Shire mayor Grace La Vella said the skate and scooter park became a top priority project after more than 1000 youths signed a petition in 2018 and presented it to council.
The project was completed by Grind Projects, who were awarded the contract for the construction of the park following a public tender process.
Cr La Vella said it was incredibly exciting to see the project complete and ready for use.
"Hats off to Grind Projects who have worked overtime and battled extraordinary weather to complete the skate and scooter park ahead of the revised construction schedule," she said.
"The facility is now able to be used and enjoyed by the community, with an official opening to celebrate and acknowledge the contribution by all to the project to be held in the new year."
Signage and some minor landscaping are still to be carried out on site, with an official opening planned for early 2023.
The project is jointly funded by the Victorian Government through the Sports Recreation Victoria - Local Sports Infrastructure Fund - $250,000; Community Bank Avoca, Maryborough and St Arnaud (in partnership with the Maryborough Lions Club) - $40,000; and council - $395,000.
Throughout 2019 and 2020, the council held several information and community engagement sessions to determine the Skate and Scooter Park's design and its preferred location.
The initial concept plan was developed by Skate Park design and construction experts Convic, who facilitated design sessions with community members.
The Skate and Scooter Park has been designed to respect the heritage of the site and to allow for skateboarding, scooter riding, roller blading, and BMX riding.
The design incorporates spectator seating and viewing areas, plus shade structures.
It allows for parents and carers to watch on from several directions, including the adjacent facilities (Adventure Playground and barbecue area).
