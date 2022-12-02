Bendigo Advertiser
Youth prove strength in numbers with the new Maryborough Skate and Scooter Park

Petula Bowa
Petula Bowa
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
Community Bank Avoca and Maryborough reps Aley and Julie, Central Goldfields Shire Mayor Cr Grace La Vella, Maryborough Ward Councillor Wayne Sproull, Council's Freeza Coordinator Audrey Bartlett and Ed Thiele Skate Park Committee Member and petition instigator. Picture supplied.

A highly anticipated skate and scooter park, located at the Adventure Playground at Princes Park in Maryborough, is now open to the public for use.

