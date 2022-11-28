A group of central Victorian people with disabilities is hoping for fairer processes as it has its say in an agency audit.
The Bendigo Hub leadership group and partners have welcomed an inquiry into the capability and culture of the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA).
The group aims to take an active role in representing and raising systemic issues, providing advocacy and consultation to address barriers experienced by people with disabilities.
Hub liaison officer Emma Klemm said the inquiry was an "overdue" look at the system.
"Bendigo Hub is newly established in town and one of the very first topics of concern for members was the NDIA," she said.
"The agency offers financial relief for many people with disability, however, the application and administrative processes can be a nightmare.
"Hub members were interested in providing feedback directly to the NDIA and this inquiry has allowed that."
The inquiry is part of a host of initiatives the government is implementing to improve the NDIA. Other proactive changes include the employment of people with disability on the NDIA board.
"People with lived experience of disability are the experts and should always be consulted on matters relating to disability" Women with Disabilities Victoria (WDV) chief executive Nadia Mattiazzo said.
"WDV encourages our members to provide feedback to this inquiry, it is important to have our experiences with NDIA voiced and action taken to improve the system.
"We welcome all government initiatives to improve the accessibility and experience of NDIA."
Among the feedback from Bendigo Hub members was the fact applications can be dismissed due to simple word errors.
"It can feel quite daunting to fill out the paperwork, and it takes a lot of time and energy, and then to be rejected based on a simple word is very discouraging," Ms Klemm said/.
"Our over 65-year-old members are also concerned with the age cut-off. The age-care funding provided for over 65 is not reflective of their disability needs and we hope to see some changes to the NDIA for our older members.
The hub is a partnership project, led by WDV, an organisation led by women with disabilities and hosted by the Centre for Non-Violence (CNV).
"We need to inform and strengthen policy and practice by representing experiences of people with a disability and asking them about their needs," CNV strategic projects senior manager Robyn Trainor said.
"The Bendigo Hub Leadership group provides advocacy opportunities and works collectively to gather shared experience and expertise.
"Their collective voice needs to be valued and heard, so that we do not further discriminate and marginalise people seeking accessible services and supports."
The group is convened and supported by Women with Disabilities Victoria (WDV).
The first round of inquiry feedback has been received and a second-round closes on December 16.
Anyone interested in providing feedback can do so online at aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Joint/National_Disability_Insurance_Scheme/CapabilityandCulture
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
