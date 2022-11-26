Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

The Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis exhibition helped keep the city afloat

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:20pm, first published November 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parking sign. Picture by Darren Howe.

BENDIGO'S council is starting to feel economic turbulence as inflation and other costs climb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.