Residents of the Bendigo Domain Country Club are no strangers to raising money for a good cause, and recently they've turned their attention to the flood-ravaged town of Rochester.
Holding a dinner and a dance last Tuesday night, the passionate group of people raised just over $10,000 for the Rochester Community House, which will divvy up funds as needed.
Chairperson of the residents committee at the Domain village, David Logan, said about 100 people attended the event and helped organise food and drinks.
He said the village was determined to help as many of them have a connection to Rochester.
"[Bendigo Domain is] a lifestyle village for over 55s, there's around 300 residents living here," he said. "They know people that live in Rochester and some have come from Rochester.
"We know they're doing it tough as a result of the floods."
Mr Logan said there were representatives from Rochester CFA and the local community house in attendance who were grateful for the support.
"It was felt we needed to do something and the residents committee made a decision to initially contribute a sum of money out of our funds, and then on the night we had the money from the sale of food and drinks were contributed to the fundraiser as well," he said.
The village holds several major fundraisers a year, including trivia nights, dinners and participating in the Cancer Council's Relay for Life.
"We run trivia nights and different events and people are very generous," Mr Logan said. "We've done similar things, raising funds through dinners for the New South Wales flood appeal, bushfires. It's a good community to live in."
"We specifically wanted to highlight Rochester's plight... they just need the money to help people buy what they need to get them back on their feet."
For information on how to donate to Rochester Community House's flood appeal, click here.
