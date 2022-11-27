Jacinta Allan tired, but happy as government wins third term

After a long night on the ABC's election night commentary panel, a morning press conference with the Premier and celebrations with friends and family, Jacinta Allan was enjoying some down time in her garden on Sunday afternoon.
After the ABC wound up its coverage close to midnight the Deputy Premier was "a little later than others getting to a celebratory drink" on Saturday night but "did manage to find one".
"I will confess I'm feeling quite weary, quite tired," she said. "But I'm quite honoured and elated to have been elected again as the member for Bendigo East.
"It's a real honour to represent the community I was born in, grew up in and am now raising my kids in with my husband. I love this community and I really love to represent it in parliament."
Ms Allan said she had spent yesterday and a lot of the past two weeks on the polling booths and feedback she received had given her confidence.
"I had a lot of conversations, with women, particularly, lots of really great positive conversations about what the Andrews Labor government was offering for the Bendigo community," she said.
That included free kinder, improved schools and the rollout of more free TAFE places.
The Labor stalwart said she would leave commentary about the failure of the Liberals' campaign to them, however she went on to offer an opinion.
"Frankly they weren't really offering that strong positive agenda that the Andrews Labor government was, and really it's up to the Liberal party to explain why they appeared to be taking regional communities for granted."
On the suggestion that Bendigo might be home to a premier, sooner rather than later, Ms Allan's firm line remained unchanged.
"I've got the job I want and the Premier has emphatically committed to serve another term and I'm thrilled to serve with him," she said.
While she and the member for Bendigo West, Maree Edwards, had recorded a swing against them, Ms Allan said it was less than the swing against government members elsewhere.
"2018 was a historic high water mark for Labor across the state, including Labor here in Bendigo," she said.
"While you never want to have a swing against you I was really pleased to see that the swing was reasonably contained and it was also much lower than the statewide trend."
La Trobe University political commentator Ian Tulloch said the election result indicated that "all the hype and the negative campaign against Daniel Andrews completely failed".
"Although the Labor Party lost a fair swing against it in the western and northern suburbs of Melbourne throughout the eastern suburbs they actually won seats and it looks like they're on track to get almost the same result as the did four years ago, which is quite remarkable."
He said "a readjustment" from the landslide result for Labor in 2018 was to be expected.
"And that looks like it's happened in Bendigo East and Bendigo West but they're still extremely safe Labor seats.
"And I think Jacinta and Maree should be congratulated."
