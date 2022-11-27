The Department of Transport has commented on a controversial Bendigo intersection that is notorious for crashes and accidents, and is a source of community concern.
The three car collision was reported by several people just after 5.45pm on Thursday.
A Department of Transport spokesperson said they continue to monitor safety at the Sandhurst Road and Nelson Street intersection.
The department said they recorded two crashes, in the last five years, at the Sandhurst Road and Nelson Street intersection where there were injuries.
MORE NEWS:
"We review crash data on our network and regularly review what infrastructure improvements can be made to reduce the risk of crashes occurring," the spokesperson said.
Calls to make the dangerous intersection safer were re-ignited following a three-car crash there on August 4, 2021.
Crashes at the California Gully intersection are all too common with residents saying cars collide at the crossroads at least once a month.
Residents have said something needs to be done to slow cars down in the area.
"We urge drivers to pay attention when travelling through this intersection and to obey stop signs, speed limits and road rules," the spokesperson said.
Although Nelson Street is managed by the council, The department said they will continue to work with the City of Greater Bendigo to closely monitor the The California Gully intersection.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.