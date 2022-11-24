The first exhibition at Bendigo's dedicated First Nations art gallery opens on Friday.
The Gurangarr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi exhibition, which means "you are on Dja Dja Wurrung country" in the traditional language, showcases the work of 20 First Nations artists, each depicting their connection to country.
It is the first exhibition at the Djaa Djuwima gallery, located in the Bendigo Visitor Centre, and City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf says it is an important step towards reconciliation.
"Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language and this gallery is a safe place for First Nations artists to explore cultural expression, identity, heritage and connection," she said
"Our commitment to reconciliation is paramount and I am so proud that Greater Bendigo is now home to a permanent and dedicated First Nations gallery managed by the City of Greater Bendigo."
Cr Metcalf said Djaa Djuwima would be a "prominent platform" for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, customs and stories and was excited to see the inaugural exhibition open.
"It will enrich our region's cultural experiences and create better understanding, recognition and respect for the living culture of First Nations peoples," she said.
"This is an exciting opportunity to see Aboriginal artworks not seen anywhere else with each creative bringing their own unique style using traditional and contemporary methods.
"There will be plenty of colour and movement and all of the artists tell their own story and the inspiration behind the range of beautiful works on display in the exhibition including weaving, artworks and woodwork."
Cr Metcalf said the exhibition aligned with the City's Greater Creative Bendigo Strategy, as it addresses the under-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.
The inaugural exhibition opening coincides with a new report from Reconciliation Australia, which highlights the importance of building relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and First Nations artists having a say over how their work is produced.
Bendigo Venues and Events Arts Officer First Nations Janet Bromley is the Djaa Djuwima curator and has previously spoken out about the widespread selling of inauthentic Indigenous art.
The development of Djaa Djuwima was supported by Wartaka, a group that promotes and nurtures Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art in communities.
Wartaka member and Bendigo Aboriginal leader Aunty Lyn Warren welcomed the new gallery.
"I am so delighted to see a dedicated First Nations gallery open in Greater Bendigo as it's something we have wanted for a long time to achieve reconciliation," she said.
"Djaa Djuwima will showcase First Nations culture, art and storytelling and reinforce the significant contributions we can bring to the broader community."
The first exhibition is on show from Friday, November 25 until Tuesday, February 28, 2023 except Christmas Day.
