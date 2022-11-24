Pedestrian deaths reach an alarming five-year high

A key walking body is calling on the government to take more action as the alarming trajectory of pedestrian deaths continues, while police remind all road users to look out for each other this holiday period.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Sergeant Mick McCran said motorists should be aware the Christmas shopping rush and school holidays would bring an increase in pedestrian traffic.
"Watch out for our vulnerable road users and pay particular attention when around shopping centres and at intersections with pedestrian crossings," he said.
Forty-one people have sadly lost their lives while walking in Victoria so far in 2022, a significant increase from the five-year average figure of 29 for this time of year.
The average number of walkers killed in Victoria each calendar year over the past five years is 35.
"We have already surpassed the average year-total of walkers killed and it's only November," Victoria Walks chief Ben Rossiter said.
Dr Rossiter said the state appeared on track to equal its shocking 2019 spike when 49 walkers were killed.
Dr Rossiter said Victorians enjoyed two years of relative walking safety between 2020-2021 when the state's COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns saw Victorians walking more and driving less.
"But 2022 has seen a shocking rebound in lives lost, with people walking making up nearly one-fifth of total road fatalities in Victoria this year and a quarter of fatalities in Melbourne," he said.
Victoria's road safety strategy is to 'halve road deaths by 2030 by creating a safer and more protective environment for vulnerable road users,' but Dr Rossiter said governments were failing to protect people who walk.
"After driving, walking is the most popular form of transport and it should be accessible, appealing and safe for everyone," Dr Rossiter said.
"If we really want to reduce deaths on Victoria's roads, we need to focus on making streets safer for walking, and for walkers of all ages.
"We know that most pedestrian fatalities occur on main roads in metropolitan areas, and one in four walkers killed are aged over 80."
Victoria Walks is appealing to the major political parties to meet its call for a $600m Safer Streets fund in the next term of government.
Dr Rossiter said the funding would increase the roll out of safer infrastructure like more crossings over major roads, upgraded signals and footpaths, better street lighting and traffic calming on streets close to schools, shops and public transport.
"We should not wait until people are killed to make our streets safer for walking," he said.
"Government action and investment must focus on creating road environments that help drivers avoid collisions with more vulnerable road users."
A 2021 survey of 2300 Victorians showed a majority of people want greater government investment in walking as part of transport budgets.
The Victorian Walking Survey showed three quarters of Victorians believe the government should provide infrastructure to improve walking to shops and schools in their local area.
"Extra funding to make streets safer and convenient for walking will give more Victorians choice in how they move around their communities and help to reduce the number of people jumping back into cars," Dr Rossiter said.
