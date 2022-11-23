Bendigo Advertiser
Committee for Echuca Moama chair Dean Oberin says businesses are eager to welcome tourists

Chris Pedler
Chris Pedler
Updated November 24 2022 - 3:09pm, first published November 23 2022 - 4:30pm
Echuca businesses prepared for a major flooding event in October but are now ready to welcome tourists for the summer season. Picture by Darren Howe

Traders in Echuca and Moama are ready to welcome visitors over the Christmas/New Year holiday period following floods in the Murray and Campaspe rivers.

