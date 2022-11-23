Traders in Echuca and Moama are ready to welcome visitors over the Christmas/New Year holiday period following floods in the Murray and Campaspe rivers.
Flood peaks may have moved on but large amounts or water remain in the bushland areas.
Committee for Echuca Moama board chair Dean Oberin said things were as good as they could be considering the amount of water the town had seen in the past few months.
"Most businesses are up and trading," he said.
"I guess the caravan parks and resorts are the ones unable to be trading as well as they could.
"The flood peak has been and gone. Now it's about the clean up and recovery - that's going to be extended.
"The sad part about floods is you build for it to come and then it doesn't leave. It's going to be a couple of months (before water fully recedes).
"It makes it difficult going into the other side of summer but it's about holding our nerve and keep going."
Mr Oberin, who owns the American Hotel and the Nirebo Motel in Echuca, said businesses had been enjoying a positive year following on from the COVID-19 pandemic - until the floods arrived.
"In the first part of the year we traded well and through winter," he said.
"So we were very optimistic coming into summer that we were going to have a busy season. Now that is not going be the case."
The annual Riverboats Music Festival confirmed this week it was going ahead in early 2023, albeit at a different location in Echuca.
It's traditional home of the Aquatic Reserve near the Murray River is expected to be under water in February. It will now go ahead at the Victoria Park Reserve.
Mr Oberin said no major events had been cancelled due to floodwaters remaining in areas around Echuca and Moama.
"We've got the Pop and Pour this weekend and the Riverboats has relocated," he said.
"I'm not sure what happens with the Southern 80.
"But we can't change what we can't change. We can only try the best we can to provide what we provide best, which is a great tourism experience.
"There is a great community here that looks after each other, as was shown when we were getting ready for the floods and coming out of them.
"But we are open for business and people can come see that spectacle of the Murray and Campaspe river floods. It is safe and quite impressive."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
