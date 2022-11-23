BENDIGO MP Lisa Chesters has hit out at the state of the Medicare system, describing it as being in crisis, following a decision by the Bendigo Primary Care Centre to switch to a private billing model.
The move could leave some members of the community struggling, and the centre is the latest provider to move away from the traditional bulk billing model, meaning more patients will have to pay the fee difference after their Medicare rebates are returned.
Ms Chesters said her office had already been contacted by concerned patients whowere anxious about the impacts of the planned changes.
"Patients have contacted me expressing concern about the new fees, pensioners are worried about how they will pay the gap fee," she said.
"Bendigo Primary Care Centre has roughly 17,000 patients on their books, many of whom are from refugee, migrant or low socioeconomic backgrounds."
In a statement on its website, the centre said the move was a "difficult" decision to make.
"After much consideration, Bendigo Primary Care Centre has made the difficult decision to adopt a private billing model to continue to provide the high-quality care that our patients deserve," the statement said.
"The change will be effective from Monday, December 5. Payment on the day of consultation will be required for all fees."
Prior to this, the centre would bulk bill patients, meaning the general practitioner (GPs) had decided to accept only the Medicare rebate for the service. This model would result in GPs getting paid less for their services.
Ms Chesters said Medicare and primary care services in Bendigo and across Australia were "in crisis".
OTHER STORIES:
"After nine long years of cuts and neglect of Medicare, we know it's never been harder or more expensive for Australians to see a doctor than it is now," she said.
"Your ability to pay gap fees should not determine your access to GP and primary health care services.
"The federal government is committed to investing in general practice and strengthening Medicare and we are delivering $2.9 billion to boost Australia's primary healthcare system.
"Our Strengthening Medicare Taskforce is identifying the best ways to boost affordability, improve access, and deliver better support for patients with ongoing and chronic illness, backed by the $750 million Strengthening Medicare Fund."
Ms Chesters praised the not-for-profit centre for its dedication to its patients.
"The team at Bendigo Primary Care are amazing and I can imagine this has been a very difficult decision," she said.
"Whilst many other GP and primary care clinics moved towards a private billing model year ago, this centre has not until now."
Earlier this week, a frustrated Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Adj. Professor Karen Price said Australia's health system needed to change.
"Government after government have taken funding away from general practice patients, and because of these actions, right across Australian people are missing out on the care they need, and they are suffering.
"Our population is ageing, and we are dealing with increasing rates of chronic disease, mental health concerns, and people with multiple conditions requiring complex care. And this, together with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen the community need for GP care hit a scale never seen before.
"Let me be clear - there is no substitute for GPs, that path will result in poor health outcomes for patients.
"GPs play a unique role in the health system because we don't just treat illness, we keep people well by providing comprehensive, whole-person care and preventative care, which keeps people out of hospital - and also reduces spending on expensive hospital care.
"Our health system is broken, and patients are the ones suffering most. The RACGP is continuing to urge Australia's leaders to fix the system, and pivot healthcare funding to prevent illness and keep people well in the community.
"The current model of healthcare funding in our country is extremely lopsided - more Australians visit a GP every year than any other service in our entire health system, but funding for general practice patients is less than eight per cent of total government health spending.
Bendigo Primary Care Centre did not respond to requests for comment.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.