Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo MP 'concerned' as Bendigo Primary Care Centre adopts private billing model

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Primary Care Centre in Arnold Street. File picture

BENDIGO MP Lisa Chesters has hit out at the state of the Medicare system, describing it as being in crisis, following a decision by the Bendigo Primary Care Centre to switch to a private billing model.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.