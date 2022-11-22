UPDATE, MONDAY 9.55am: The City of Greater Bendigo's decision to stop delivering its home support aged care service could see up to 83 staff without jobs.
Federal Member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters, has criticised the council for its decision.
"The City of Greater Bendigo's decision to end their in-home aged care services on June 30, 2023 is deeply disappointing," she said.
"Particularly, given the Federal Government's decision to extend existing funding arrangements until June 30, 2024.
"My heart goes out to the workers who today have found out that they will lose their jobs, and to the clients they support.
"Our council run in-home aged care services are a vital and much-loved service. A model set by the market may not offer the same support to clients and we have seen this trend emerge with other councils that have gone down this path."
Ms Chesters said the previous federal government made the decision to change the funding model for these services, a decision which is currently under review.
The federal government has extended current funding arrangements to June 30, 2024.
"As part of the review process, last Friday I co-chaired a round table with 36 Victorian local governments to provide feedback to the Minister for Aged Care, Anika Wells, and the Federal Government," Ms Chesters said. "The City of Greater Bendigo was a notable absence."
The federal government is expected to deliver a "reformed" in-home aged care program by July 1, 2024.
Submission on a discussion paper is currently open to feedback from stakeholders and closes on Friday, November 25.
EARLIER: The City of Greater Bendigo is ending its home support aged care service.
The news comes following a council vote at Monday's regular meeting after a review of the service was undertaken.
According to the City, the review came after the federal government announced its new Support at Home program, born out of federal aged care reforms, which kicks in from July 1, 2024.
The program combines the Commonwealth Home Support Program and other aged care services.
There are currently 1800 clients receiving the CHSP, which includes services such as domestic assistance, personal care, home maintenance and social support.
The City hopes to have transitioned those clients to a new provider by June 30 next year.
City mayor Andrea Metcalf said it would be too difficult to operate the SAH program.
"The City currently has a partial monopoly on the local aged care market, however the changes that will be introduced will make it difficult to continue," she said.
"The SAH program intends to open up the market for aged care providers, making it more competitive and giving clients greater choice about who they access care from. This will effectively split our client base.
"There will also be changes to the payment structure from federal government to local government, making it difficult to budget to deliver the service.
"If the City was to continue providing aged care, it would have to expand its service delivery significantly, which would require an investment in new technology and the appointment of a skilled committee to ensure compliance with requirements of the new service.
"Critically, due to the expansion of the service into a competitive market, the City would not be able to continue to use ratepayer funds to help cover the costs of running the service, as these funds are not available to the private sector and it would be unfair for councils to continue to use them."
Cr Metcalf said the aged care sector has "grown significantly" over the past 30 years and a new service is required to meet the needs of an aging population.
"This has been a challenging decision and one council has explored for the past six months, it has not been rushed or taken lightly," she said.
The City estimates it could save $450,000 by no longer providing the service.
Some of that money is expected to be spent on employing a Service Navigation Office "to ensure current clients successfully transition to the new provider and support anyone seeking aged care for the first time".
Greater Bendigo joins other Victorian councils including the Macedon Ranges, as local governments no longer providing an in-home aged care service.
