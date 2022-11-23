The Bendigo Pony Club committee is optimistic about a potential move to Goornong after calling the grounds in Breen Street home for more than 60 years.
A City of Greater Bendigo plan to develop a new Bendigo Foodshare hub at the site on the corner of Breen Street and Belle Vue Road will see the pony club move to a new site.
Discussions between council and the pony club have identified the Goornong Recreation Reserve as a possible new home.
Council issued a public notice on Saturday advising its intention to lease Bendigo Pony Club's current home to Bendigo Foodshare.
"The Club's lease of the grounds expired last year and since this time, it has worked closely with CoGB to identify a new home," a Bendigo Pony Club committee spokesperson said.
"After lengthy investigation, earlier this year the Goornong Recreation Reserve was identified as a possible site.
"A significant amount of work has gone into discussions between BPC, CoGB, the Goornong Recreation Reserve Committee and Department of Environment Land Water and Planning to consider the proposal. "
The pony club spokesperson said the proposal is waiting on feedback from the Goornong community.
"We look forward to continuing talks with all parties to hopefully bring this proposal to fruition and are genuinely excited to bring a new sporting pursuit to the community of Goornong,"
The Bendigo Pony Club will remain at Breen Street until a new home is confirmed and the relevant infrastructure and facilities put in place.
"(Council) has advised that any proposed Foodshare construction works will not commence whilst Bendigo Pony Club still occupies and operates from Breen Street," the pony club spokesperson said.
"As such we do not anticipate any disruption to our pony club activities throughout the planning and development of our new site."
The Bendigo Pony Club recognised the efforts of volunteers who helped the club maintain their Breen Street home.
"The club has called Breen Street home for over 60 years," the spokesperson said. "The number of volunteer hours that have gone into making the grounds and the club such a success is a true credit to members past and present.
"The Bendigo Pony Club Committee remains fully committed to providing the best possible opportunities for its members and views the Goornong site as an incredible opportunity to provide wonderful equine facilities."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
