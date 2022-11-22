On the eve of a campaign to prevent violence against women, latest figures alarmingly show one woman is murdered each week by her partner or ex partner.
One in three women have experienced physical violence by a male partner since the age of 15 and one in five women aged over 15 have experienced sexual violence.
The shocking figures is why the community is being encouraged to get behind 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10, 2022.
Intimate partner violence or domestic violence is prevalent in our society and Women's Health Loddon Mallee (WHLM) chief Tricia Currie is calling on the public to help turn the tide.
"Ending violence against women is everybody's business," Ms Currie said.
"We all have a responsibility to call out the gendered drivers of violence everywhere, including in media and politics, online, in our homes and workplaces, in our relationships, on the street, in our schools, TAFEs and universities, and in our faith settings.
"Everyone deserves to be able to participate in community and family life without fear of gendered harassment, violence, or abuse."
This year's regional campaign theme is Preventing Violence Against Women Is Everybody's Business: Let's Call It Out Everywhere Loddon Mallee.
MORE NEWS:
The campaign aims to remind the public gender equality should be on everyone's agenda, violence against girls and women is preventable, and structural inequalities and harmful gender stereotypes and behaviours are at the core of gender-based violence.
"Ending violence against women starts with calling out gender inequality, sexism, harassment, and abuse when we see it," Ms Currie said.
"By calling it out we can all start to make a difference in challenging the attitudes and behaviours that drive gendered violence."
WHLM is hosting a series of online discussions and learning opportunities over the 16 days, including an event held in partnership with Greater Bendigo Against Family Violence and Matt Brown, co-founder of the New Zealand based program 'She is Not Your Rehab.'
Mr Brown will discuss his work around redefining masculinity, improving men's mental health while also reducing the incidence of male perpetrated violence against women.
WHLM has also developed a regional 16 Days Toolkit, which includes practical tips and interesting ideas for how groups and individuals can get involved in the campaign.
The toolkit has resources and educational tools, online campaign materials, and data relating to the prevalence of violence against women in all 10 local government areas across the Loddon Mallee region.
To access the 16 Days of Activism Toolkit and Resources go to whlm.org.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.