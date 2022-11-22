Council has made a move towards allowing a central Victorian charity to occupy part of its land in Golden Square.
City of Greater Bendigo has formally signalled its intention to lease the block, currently occupied by the Bendigo Pony Club, to Bendigo Foodshare in order for it to expand.
The land, located on the corner of Breen Street and Belle Vue Road, is set to be used to build a food warehouse to help address growing food insecurity in the region and surrounding communities with the potential for a community food hub at a later date.
City of Greater Bendigo Healthy Communities and Environments director Stacy Williams said council is proposing to enter into a nine-year lease with Bendigo Foodshare for the site and construction of the warehouse.
"Bendigo Foodshare's food warehouse would be positioned nearest to the commercial precinct on Breen Street and will only utilise approximately 15 per cent of the site with the rest remaining public open space for community use," Ms Williams said.
"Since mid-2020, the site has been home to the Bendigo Community Farmers Market and this arrangement would continue and complement the work of Bendigo Foodshare.
"Council is working with the Bendigo Pony Club and the Committee of Management of the Goornong Recreation Reserve to relocate the club to Goornong."
Bendigo Foodshare rescued more than 740,000kgs of food last year that would have once ended up in landfill and, through its 240 volunteers and over 260 partner organisations, distributes food to around 13,000 vulnerable people in central Victoria each week.
In addition to individuals and families, food is also provided to schools, kindergartens/child care centres, neighbourhood houses and both large and small charities.
The food collected by Foodshare is primarily surplus food from a wide range of food businesses, such as supermarkets and food retailers, hospitality businesses, food manufacturers and agricultural businesses and growers.
Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy said the organisation wanted to create a place where people could consider issues of food insecurity, share ideas, access local produce, and learn to cook, grow and share food.
"After almost 10 years serving the central Victorian community we have outgrown our current location in Havilah Street, Long Gully and look forward to moving to purpose built, new facilities in Golden Square," Ms Murphy said.
"Our volunteers are working in cramped, less-than- ideal conditions and the new warehouse will provide a much-improved environment for volunteers and staff.
"Many thanks to the Greater Bendigo community for their ongoing support and contributions, be that food, funds and partnerships.
"Together we all make a difference to individuals and families who are doing it tough."
Anyone wanting to make a submission must do so in writing addressed to Chief Executive Officer, City of Greater Bendigo, PO Box 733, Bendigo 3552 or hand deliver it to the council's Hopetoun Mill office by December 5.
More information about the proposal can be found on the Bendigo Foodshare website bendigofoodshare.org.au/foodhub
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
