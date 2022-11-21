Bendigo Advertiser
Eliza Hull named International Day of People with Disability ambassador

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 22 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
Musician and author Eliza Hull has been named an International Day of People With Disability ambassador. Pictures supplied

International Day of People with Disability is on Saturday, December 3 and Castlemaine musician, author and consultant Eliza Hull is one of seven Australian ambassadors.

Local News

