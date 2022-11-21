Local Greens candidates are spruiking policies to address what they term "Bendigo's housing crisis" in the lead-up to Saturday's state election.
Bendigo East candidate Michael Tolhurst said in a statement the party was "answering the call" of Victoria's peak social housing body to "prevent skyrocketing rents", including through a plan to limit rent increases by linking them to wages growth.
The Victorian Housing Peaks Alliance released a report earlier this month warning pre-emptive measures were needed in regional Victoria "to prevent a spike in regional rents, a deterioration in housing affordability and increased homelessness ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games".
The report said 60,000 new government or not-for-profit-owned 'social housing' properties were needed in Victoria over the next decade and called for political parties to commit to a series of actions, including converting 30 per cent of athletes accommodation into social housing after the games, finding a way to stop investors turning rentals into holiday accommodation, boosting emergency accommodation stock and developing a "formula for fair rent increases".
During the London Olympics rents had increased up to 400 per cent, the 'Leave a legacy for good' report said, and never returned to "normal" levels.
Mr Tolhurst said the Greens' plan to introduce regulation tying rent increases to the wage price index would prevent large rental price hikes like some that had already been seen in the region.
The party also wanted to better protect renters by creating a Housing Ombudsman to monitor estate agents' compliance with the law, introducing new rental standards for energy efficiency and cooling, and increasing renters' security of tenure, including through longer leases.
The larger Greens housing plan involved building 200,000 new public and affordable homes, requiring developers to set aside 30 per cent of all new large developments for affordable homes for first home buyers, and introducing a social and affordable housing levy that developers would have to pay.
The Greens hopes to win more seats in Victoria's lower house and hold the balance of power in the next parliament.
Local MP and Games Delivery Minister Jacinta Allan last week said the government was already working on accommodation strategy around the Games to try to prevent rents from skyrocketing.
Victorian Labor's long-term social housing strategy is focused on its signature Big Housing Build initiative, which aims to construct 6000 new dwellings in Victoria.
Of the $5.3 billion committed to the Big Housing Build, $1.25 billion is due to be spent across regional Victoria, including a minimum of $85 million for Greater Bendigo.
Since the initiative was launched in November 2020, in Greater Bendigo 27 homes have been completed, 168 are underway and funding has been announced for another 130 that are apparently still in the planning stage.
There are currently more than 3000 applicants on the Victorian housing register waiting for homes in the Bendigo region.
The federal government last month announced a plan to tackle housing affordability and supply problems by working with the states, construction industry and investors to see the construction of a million new, "well located" homes by the end of the decade.
