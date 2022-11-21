Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Candidate Michael Tolhurst says Greens 'answering call' on rents

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 22 2022 - 1:47pm, first published November 21 2022 - 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homes under construction in Bendigo. Picture by Bill Conroy

Local Greens candidates are spruiking policies to address what they term "Bendigo's housing crisis" in the lead-up to Saturday's state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.