ECHUCA'S Riverboats Music Festival will go ahead at a different venue in 2023 after floods forced the event to move location.
Riverboats will be held at Victoria Park Reserve in Echuca with the traditional venue - Aquatic Reserve on the banks of the Murray River - still underwater.
Heading the line-up at the February festival are The Whitlams, Spiderbait, Marlon Williams and C.W. Stoneking and His Primitive Horn Orchestra.
Adalita, Phil Jamieson and Tex Perkins will also perform together for The Rolling Stones Revue while Tami Neilson, Thornbird, Katy Steele and Bud Rokesky are also on the docket.
Murray River Paddlesteamers will again host a limited series of intimate sideshows aboard the historic PS Pevensey with Alice Skye, Felix Riebl, Andy Golledge, WILSN, Bones & Jones and Watty Thompson to perform.
Rockwiz personality Brian Nankervis will again return to MC the three-day event.
Festival director Dave Frazer said the decision to move the 2023 Riverboats Festival was made a month ago and that there was never a chance the festival would be cancelled.
"While we were initially optimistic that the water levels in Aquatic Reserve would recede in time for Riverboats, after consulting with Campaspe Shire it became pretty clear that this was highly unlikely," he said.
"There were also concerns about the condition of the reserve after the water had dropped, so the sensible call seemed to be to come up with a Plan B for 2023.
"The festival is staged in late February at the tail-end of summer, so we were never particularly concerned that we wouldn't be able to stage the event. If the last two years have taught our industry anything it's how to be nimble on your feet."
Mr Frazer said the temporary relocation for Riverboats' 11th event would allow for a spectacular show.
"Echuca-Moama has gone through an incredibly challenging period over the last few weeks, and our hearts go out to all those affected by the recent floods," he said.
"Riverboats has been part of the Echuca-Moama community for over 10 years now, and while we're sad to be leaving Aquatic Reserve next year, we can't wait to put on a spectacular show at Victoria Park in a few months time."
Tickets are already on sale for the 2023 event with last year's Riverboats Festival selling out in six days last year.
"Riverboats sold out in six days last year, drawing over 5000 to Echuca-Moama and injecting $2.5 million into the local economy along the way," Mr Frazer said.
"After the challenges of the last few weeks, this beautiful town is absolutely gearing up for a bumper summer.
"We can't wait to welcome everyone back for a cracking weekend of live music next year."
Riverboats Music Festival will go ahead from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19 at the Victoria Park Reserve in Echuca. Visit riverboatsmusic.com.au for more information or to buy tickets.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
