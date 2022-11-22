Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Victorian floods see 2023 Riverboats Music Festival relocate to Victoria Park Reserve

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:42am, first published November 22 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spiderbait will play Echuca's Riverboats Music Festival next year. Picture supplied by Deathproof PR

ECHUCA'S Riverboats Music Festival will go ahead at a different venue in 2023 after floods forced the event to move location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.