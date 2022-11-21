GREATER Bendigo's council has tripled its spend on an art gallery renovation despite alarm in some quarters about mounting costs.
The City of Greater Bendigo has bumped its pledge for the Bendigo Art Gallery's proposed revamp up to $9 million.
That has worried Cr Dave Fagg.
"We initially decided to contribute $3 million and now we are considering tripling it because the costs of construction have increased," he said before a key vote on Monday night.
"The financial environment we are in is hardly conducive to this amount of spending on one project.
"Rate capping, a tight construction industry, floods, the Commonwealth Games. We need to think very carefully before tripling the city's contribution."
Cr Fagg's warning found little support among fellow elected officials.
Cr Margaret O'Rourke said she agreed with some of his concerns but said the cost would be spread across a number of years.
"There are times throughout our city's history when we've had to bite the bullet and make bid decisions," she said.
Cr O'Rourke said the Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition showed how lucrative the gallery had become.
It funnelled $67 million into the wider economy in the months it was open, newly released figures show.
Cr Fagg said the city clearly already benefited from the gallery.
"It's not as if the alternative is no exhibitions," he said.
"I'm far from convinced about the extra benefit the expanded gallery will bring in comparison to the cost."
That cost is currently a total $48 million, with philanthropists and both sides of state politics already agreeing to pitch in.
The council earlier this year bumped that estimate up by $20 million, blaming skyrocketing inflation and construction costs.
Cr Fagg was unconvinced about the project even before that.
He said there were many other projects in need of funding.
"I would be more sympathetic if the gallery was small for a city our size, or in terrible condition and in need or rebuilding," Cr Fagg said.
"I'm glad we have a successful art gallery. It's clear it makes a massive contribution to the city's cultural and economic life.
"I'm simply unconvinced that we need to expand an already excellent art gallery at this level of cost."
Added to his concern is that the federal government is yet to sign on with any of its potential share of funding.
What if costs spike again before that happened? Cr Fagg was not sure the council had a clear sense of how much money might be too much, should that possibility come to pass.
But Cr Rod Fyffe said an expanded gallery was vital to Bendigo's economic future and to make sure the venue was set up for 50 more years of service.
Tripling the council's spend would show the community and other levels of government it was serious about the project, he said.
"It's estimated [a renovated art gallery] would inject an estimated $16 million a year into the economy from visitors," Cr Fyffe said.
A revamp would allow the gallery to run normal exhibitions and education programs at the same time as its blockbusters, he said.
A majority of councillors voted to triple Greater Bendigo's spend.
Cr Matthew Evans said local federal MP Lisa Chesters had urged the council to apply for new grant funding.
"My message to the federal government is this: this project is now in a position where it could be the next Ulumbarra Theatre," he said, referring to a previous ambitious build that won buy-in from multiple levels of government and others.
Cr Evans also wanted to make a note after some media coverage appeared to miss a point about the total $48 million price tag.
"A lot" of that bill would be a contingency, he said."So if things go wrong, things escalate ... we actually cover it in this cost," Cr Evans said.
"It would be good to come under budget but we are preparing for that situation where we might need to use all of that."
