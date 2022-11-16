Bendigo Advertiser
Corey Ashenden and Waylon Wenske sentenced in the Bendigo County Court for camp brawl

By Petula Bowa
Updated November 17 2022 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
Friends sentenced over 'vigilante' attack that blinded grandfather, with one jailed

Corey Ashenden and Waylon Wenske were handed their sentences in the Bendigo County Court on Wednesday for a "despicable" and "brutish" campsite attack that blinded a man and left others in fear.

