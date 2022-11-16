Friends sentenced over 'vigilante' attack that blinded grandfather, with one jailed

Corey Ashenden and Waylon Wenske were handed their sentences in the Bendigo County Court on Wednesday for a "despicable" and "brutish" campsite attack that blinded a man and left others in fear.
The violent brawl occurred on October 4, 2019, at English Bridge campground in Goornong after an earlier altercation over loud music.
The incident left Christopher Leach with cuts and a bloody forehead and Brendan Leach with only one eye, cutting his vision in half and affecting his balance.
"It was no doubt a terrifying incident for all concerned," Judge Mark Gamble said.
The judge convicted and sentenced Corey Ashenden to three years imprisonment, with a non parole period of 18 months. His driver's licence was cancelled, and he was disqualified from getting a licence for two years.
Waylon Wenske was sentenced to a three-year Community Correction Order (CCO) with 350 hours of unpaid community work, assessment and treatment for mental health.
If he commits further offences during the CCO period (three years), he could be charged for breaching the order and face imprisonment.
In an earlier pre-sentence hearing over the incident, the court heard Christopher Leach had told Wenske to turn the music down at the campground about 9.30pm, but Wenske refused.
Christopher hit Wenske in the head with his torch, leaving him with cuts and a bloody forehead. Brendan Leach arrived as Wenske lunged at Christopher and a brawl ensued.
Wenske left the campground, but returned about 2am after picking up Ashenden and another man.
Christopher and his father came out and told the men there were women and children inside the tents.
Brendan Leach grabbed a pole, but before he could defend himself Ashenden punched his head. He remembers pushing his eye ball back into its socket.
His right eye has been removed, cutting his vision in half and affecting his balance.
Christopher drove out of the campground, hoping to lead the men out, but they did not follow. When he returned Wenske smashed his car windows, dragged him out, punched and kicked him.
In sentencing the men this week, Judge Gamble said Wenske's moral culpability was not as high as Ashenden's - whose actions had "dire consequences."
He said while Wenske didn't punch Brendan, like Ashenden did, he "helped to create the situation."
The judge said returning to the campsite had a "vigilante" aspect to it.
The court heard of the profound and lifelong effect the attack had on Brendan Leach, including the loss of one eye.
Mr Leach's victim impact statement spoke of the "arduous" journey of ongoing treatment and rehab.
The statement said he and his wife's dreams of retirement were ruined, his social life diminished, independence lost and finances affected.
"At the time he feared for his life," Judge Gamble said.
The court heard Brendan Leach had recurring nightmares and flashbacks, and feelings of anger and grief over not being able to protect his family from the incident.
Christopher Leach's victim impact statement said he felt guilt over his family having to experience the attack, fears of reprisal attacks, and financial burden.
The court heard of the toll the brawl had on the men's wives and children also.
Judge Gamble said Christopher Leach was trying to protect his father from further harm and Brendan, even though armed, presented no real threat to Ashenden and Wenske.
The court heard Ashenden was one of five children, whose parents separated at age 10.
He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and his father was destructive a influence with family violence, drugs and self harming behaviours.
Ashenden struggled academically but has been employed.
"You have a very good work ethic and excellent employment history," Judge Gamble said.
Ashenden has been with his partner for two to three years, whom he shares a young child with.
A report said Ashenden's extreme behaviour could have come from poor management of a mood disorder, and meth use.
The report said he could become easily triggered in unfamiliar environments which could worsen his mood. There was no alcohol abuse but there was drug use.
The court heard Wenske had five siblings, with parents who separated five years ago after a turbulent and violent marriage.
He was bullied at school and left in year 10 but had been employed.
The court was told Wenske had a partner of two years, with whom he was expecting baby and building a house with.
Wenske struggled with the recent tragic suicide of a friend and a report said he had symptoms of ADHD. He also had PTSD as a result of the incident.
The court heard Wenske reported high levels of anxiety which undermined his ability to think clearly, and he also experienced depression.
Judge Gamble said he may have been dazed as a result of being hit the night of the incident.
"You were presented with a choice and you made a very grave error in judgement by opting with the course you did," he said.
"The appropriate response was to stay away."
Judge Gamble said both men pled guilty at an early stage which had significant value, and he accepted they had remorse.
He said both Ashenden and Wenske acted "out of character" that night, but had limited criminal history, and good prospects of rehabilitation.
