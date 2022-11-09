Bendigo Advertiser
Man loses sight in one eye after terrifying campsite attack near Bendigo

By Emily Woods
Updated November 9 2022 - 7:55pm, first published 6:09pm
A grandfather lost his right eye when attacked while camping with his family. (Samantha Manchee/AAP PHOTOS)

Every night as Brendan Leach lays his head down and begins to fall asleep he pictures a gang of masked men climbing through his window in the dark.

