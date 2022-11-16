Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Council vote could triple Bendigo Art Gallery renovation bill

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 17 2022 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist impressions of the proposed Bendigo Art Gallery expansion. Picture supplied

COUNCILLORS could triple the funds originally set aside to renovate the Bendigo Art Gallery when they meet next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.